Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has said that there has been a steady increase in student enrollment at the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College over the years.

The Prime Minister who has responsibility for Tertiary Education, said on Radio yesterday that more than two thousand students are currently enrolled at the College.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/SVGCC-ENROLLMENT.mp3

The Prime Minister said there are also a significant amount of Vincentian Students at the University of the West Indies.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/UWI-ENROLLMENT.mp3