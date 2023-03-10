Members of the public are invited to submit comments and suggestions on the 2023-2028 National Ageing Policy.

Interested parties may email their ideas and suggestions to ps*******@ba******.bb, or submit them to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs, 4th Floor, Warrens Office Complex, Warrens, St Michael, by Wednesday, March 22.

A copy of the policy may be viewed at public libraries across the island, or by clicking here.