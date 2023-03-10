Promotion 24/7 with CaribPR
Submissions invited for 2023-2028 National Policy on Ageing

Steps being taken to make road tennis an Olympic Sport

Pedestrian signals to be placed outside Combermere

interCaribbean to increase airlift capacity between Grenada & Barbados

GAIA electrical technician wants to see more females learning trades

Businesses encouraged to be more flexible with working mothers

Barbados welcomes first fully digital bank – Sagicor Bank

African heritage celebrated at 8th annual Sandals Prestige Awards

Technical issues prevents Barbados Tridents vs Vincy Heat match

IOC President in Barbados, praises ‘sports enthusiast island’

Members of the public are invited to submit comments and suggestions on the 2023-2028 National Ageing Policy.

Interested parties may email their ideas and suggestions to ps*******@ba******.bb, or submit them to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs, 4th Floor, Warrens Office Complex, Warrens, St Michael, by Wednesday, March 22.

A copy of the policy may be viewed at public libraries across the island, or by clicking here.

