Monday Nov 07

The Bahamas is on alert as subtropical Storm Nicole has developed to the east of the country and it is set to affect the islands by mid-week.

A tropical storm watch is in effect for the northwestern Bahamian islands.

At 8 am, the US National Hurricane Centre said Nicole’s eye was located 835 kilometres east of the northwestern Bahamas.

NHC said Nicole will approach the northwestern Bahamas on Tuesday, move near or over the islands on Wednesday, and approach the east coast of Florida by Wednesday night.

The storm has maximum sustained winds that are near 45 mph (75 km/h).

Forecasters expect Nicole to intensify and become a hurricane or be near hurricane strength when it affects the Bahamas.

Nicole is the 14th named storm of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

