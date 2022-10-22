Four goals in two matches from former English Premier League footballer Gregory “Lalu” Goodridge has catapulted Paradise Masters into second place in the Old Boys League Football Invitational Tournament (OBL-FIT).

The recently acquired Goodridge has enhanced the Dover unit and brought them within one point of leaders, Bayland Masters.

Playing last Sunday at the Empire Sports Club, Goodridge scored twice to help Paradise to a 2-0 victory over Benfica Masters. He scored in the space of six minutes, getting on the score sheet in the 33rd and 39th minutes.

Then, last Wednesday Goodridge registered another brace, with goals in the 1st minute and 17th minute, as Paradise blanked Exactly Unified Masters 4-0.

Related Article Sport By Renaldo Gilkes

Edwin Gibson in the 22nd minute and Andrew Gooding in the 50th minute were the other goal scorers for Paradise.

Knowing that Paradise Masters were hot on their heels, Bayland Masters continued their unbeaten run in the tournament as they won 2-0 versus Exactly Unified Masters last Sunday evening.

Also on Sunday, Black Rock Masters and RxPro Vintage Masters played to a 1-1 draw and Empire Masters and Unity Masters’ duel ended goalless.

Unity Ballers and Trents Masters played to a 0-0 in the opening game at Empire Sports Club last Wednesdays.

Matches continue Sunday from 4:00 pm at the Empire Sports Club.

Benfica Masters v Unity Masters

Bayland Masters v Empire Masters

RxpRo Vintage Masters v Trents Masters

Black Rock Masters v Paradise Masters