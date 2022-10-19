Barbados Gems are now three for three in the quest to qualify for the Netball World Cup 2023 in Cape Town.

Standing at six points, Barbados is now second on the table behind Grenada and will face the Spice Island tomorrow, October 19.

However, tonight, October 18, in a game that wrapped up just minutes ago, around 10:45 pm (Barbados time), it was the USA that went down to Barbados 26 – 47.

The USA actually led by one point at the half 15-16 but when Faye Agard came in for the Gems in the second half, it was Goodnight nurse. According to the commentators on Sports Max, Agard was the “difference maker”, “game changer” and “X-factor”. One commentator said, “Agard’s perfect night produced the perfect finish for Barbados”.

Scoring 100 per cent of her shots, Agard ended the night 28 for 28. With 21 seconds left on the clock, she made her final goal and was about to make it 29 possibly, with the ball in her hands, when the horn sounded to end the match.

The game was played in the National Indoor Sports Centre in Kingston, Jamaica, where the Americas Qualifiers are going down.

Barbados won their opener 67-27 and second match 58-26.