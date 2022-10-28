– Advertisement –

Senior Minister Stephenson King has urged surveyors to build respect for their profession while lauding them for their contribution to national development.

He said aside from competence and qualifications, surveyors must have a good reputation so that people throughout the country can respect them.

“As being reputable, as being dependable and of course as delivering quality service to your clients,” the Castries North MP told his audience.

However, he explained that to achieve this, the surveyors must recognise that they are not alone.

– Advertisement –

“You belong to a fraternity – a fraternity that must be respected must be factored into the overall architecture of national development,” King stated.

King, Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Ports, Transport, Physical Development, and Urban Renewal, spoke on Thursday.

He addressed the opening ceremony of a secretariat for the Institute of Surveyors (St. Lucia Inc. at Desir Avenue, Castries.

The Minister asserted that the development of the surveying profession was not merely about having an office.

In this regard, the former Prime Minister spoke of the need for continuous training and development, seeking affiliation with international bodies and continuing to aspire.

“As you train and become a professional, the world around you is turning and developing and the dynamics of the profession are changing,” King stated.

In addition, he explained that if the “powers that be” do not understand the challenges facing surveyors, then the surveyors are failing in their responsibility to highlight those challenges.

He urged the surveyors to become the eyes and ears of the Minister to enhance the profession by way of legislation and other measures.

And the Minister said he would invite the surveyors to meet him soon to discuss issues they needed addressing.

They included amendments to the Land Survey and the Land Registry Acts.

– Advertisement –