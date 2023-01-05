Police in Regional Division One (Barima-Waini) are investigating an alleged murder committed on Stanley Williams, an 81-year-old pensioner of Cabora Village, Moruca, North West District.

The suspect, who was arrested and is in custody, is a 25-year-old labourer of Moruca, North West District.

The incident occurred between January 3 and 4, 2023 at Cabora Village, Moruca.

Reports are that the victim and the suspect are known to each other. Police said the suspect is the victim’s nephew-in-law who would frequently sleep over at the victim’s house.

According to the victim’s reputed wife, 28-year-old Verita Torres, of Cabora Village, at about 23:00hrs on January 3, while she and the victim were asleep, the suspect went to their home and requested to sleep on his grandmother’s bed.

As such, the victim told the suspect that he cannot sleep on the bed and the suspect got annoyed and left.

However, shortly after, the victim went outside to urinate and subsequently started to scream, causing the reputed wife to get out of bed, looked through the window and observed the suspect chopping the victim about his body, after which he made good his escape.

The following day at about 09:10hrs, the matter was reported to the Acquero Police Station. Ranks immediately went to the home of the victim where they observed him lying on his right side, motionless and unresponsive.

He was placed into a vehicle and escorted to the Kumaka District Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, acting on information received, ranks on January 4 went to the home of the suspect where he was contacted and told of the allegation and he remained silent. He was then arrested and escorted to the Acquero Police Station where he was placed into custody. The suspected weapon has not yet been recovered.