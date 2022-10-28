A Taurus 9mm pistol with a magazine containing eleven 9mm rounds of ammunition was seized on Primrose Avenue in Olympic Gardens, St Andrew on Wednesday, October 26.

A man was taken into custody in relation to the seizure.

Reports from the Olympic Gardens police are that about 10:10 am, a team of officers was on patrol in the area when they saw a man acting in a manner that aroused their suspicion.

On seeing the police; the man ran inside a yard, and the law enforcement team gave chase.

Inside the yard, the man was seen throwing an object into a coal stove.

The object was retrieved and found to be a firearm.

The man was taken into custody.

His identity is being withheld, pending further investigation by the police.