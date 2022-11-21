St. Vincent and the Grenadines continues to implement measures to accommodate a record 44 percent increase in cruise arrivals to Port Kingstown.

Minister of Tourism, Carlos James says one of the larger cruise vessels accommodating more than five thousand passengers will be coming here on December 16th, 2022,

He says this means that there will likely be a disruption in the public transportation system as more vehicles will be needed to transport tourists.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/LARGE-VESSEL.mp3

Minister James says in addition to this increase in tourists by sea, more weekly international flights are scheduled at the Argyle International Airport.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/AIRLINE-SCHEDULE.mp3