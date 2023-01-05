Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines, Dr The Most Honourable Ralph Gonsalves was conferred with Guyana’s second highest national award, the Order of Roraima, by President Dr Irfaan Ali.

The simple ceremony at State House in Guayana was conducted on January 3, 2023.

Dr Gonsalves is in Guyana on a four-day visit.

President Ali said Dr Gonsavles was honoured for his outstanding leadership and dedication to regional development, and his commitment to democracy, peace, and security in the Caribbean.

Established in 1976, the Order of Roraima, according to Guyana’s Constitution, is awarded to any citizen of Guyana who has given outstanding service to the nation.

Giving the award, Dr Ali reminded that it could be inducted upon “any distinguished citizen of another country who has rendered valuable service to Guyana.” Therefore, citizens of foreign nations, who are deemed eligible may also be appointed as honorary members of the order.

“The conferral of Guyana’s Order of Roraima is in deserved recognition of the tireless commitment and unflinching contributions which Dr Gonsalves has made to the cause of regionalism and regional integration.”

The President also praised Prime Minister Gonsalves’s solidarity with Guyana in protecting the country’s democracy and territorial integrity.

Deeming him “a Caribbean man”, Dr Ali said, “he has laboured on the issue of regionalism recognising that our Caribbean civilisation would remain stronger when we speak with one voice and act collectively. I congratulate Dr Gonsalves on this induction into the orders of Guyana. I thank him for his steadfast leadership and wise counsel.”

Dr Gonsalves was not expecting the award.

He called it “a great honour” and he accepted it not really for himself “but for all the persons who have worked, with whom I’ve worked, over the very many years since my first involvement as a political activist in 1968… I’ve been in this regional integration movement for a very long time…”