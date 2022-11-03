The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Medical Association will continue to host programs to heighten public awareness about the signs and risk factors of Cancer.

Speaking on last night’s Round Table Talk, President, Dr. Roslyn Ambrose says the Association plans to continue the many programs which it has been spearheading over the years

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/CANCER-AWARENESS.mp3

Dr. Ambrose says the Association is also working to establish a Cancer Registry here in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/CANCER-STATS.mp3