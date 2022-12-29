Members of the alternative investment firm Sygnus recently joined the Norman Manley Law School’s (NMLS) Children’s Outreach Programme in lending a helping hand at the Sir John Golding Rehabilitation Centre.

Donating J$100k in cash and kind to the Athlone Wing of the Centre, the investment firm was able to put a smile on the faces of many children and staff.

Sygnus Marketing Manager Renee Rickards expressed content, being a part of the annual, impactful project.

“The Sygnus team is happy to have been able to support the children at the Sir John Golding Rehabilitation Centre.”

Interacting with the children during the outreach’s arts and crafts session and gifting exchange, Rickards lauded the NMLS on their commitment.

“We admire and appreciate the commitment of the NMLS team to the facility and are thrilled to have been able to play a role in delivering some joy to the centre’s staff and children this Christmas by providing various gifts, spending time and having fun.”

The Children’s Outreach Programme is a charity organisation created with the objective of giving back to children in Jamaica by students at the Norman Manley Law School.

Over the last five years, they have executed several outreach projects at various Children’s Homes and Primary Schools doing Christmas treats, Valentine’s Day treats, Easter treats and various donation drives.

Donations from the projects usually come from students, members of staff, and sponsors.

At the third consecutive Christmas treat at the Sir John Golding Rehabilitation Centre (Athlone Wing), Jilanna Blackstock, president of the NMLS Children’s Outreach Programme, shared some aspects of the NMLS team’s 2023 preparation as well as their appreciation to Sygnus for their support.

“Preparing for this Christmas treat was a wonderful experience, especially the part where we had to purchase some of the gifts. This event came immediately after our final week of wrapping up assignments and mock trials which meant we had to begin planning during one of our busiest academic periods. This is our third time at Sir John Golding and we are devoted to giving back in any way we can, and despite whatever else we had on our plate, we had to fit in the time to plan and to prepare so it could be the success I believe it is today. With the help of the NMLS students, exec members and staff as well as sponsors like Sygnus, we were able to get everything done for today. Some of the gifts here, some of the artwork for the arts and crafts session as well as some of the decorations were by virtue of the monetary donation that Sygnus was able to give us. All the kids were excited for the gifts and excited to prepare their Christmas cards. We are really grateful for their donation and especially grateful for them physically coming out to sit with the kids and help them to make their cards and share some love with them for this Chritsmas.”

Echoing Blackstock’s sentiments was the NMLS Children’s Outreach Programme’s PRO Kristina Kerr, who noted how instrumental the alternative investment firm was in the event’s execution, lauding the team’s hands-on approach to the day’s activities.

“We really appreciate that Sygnus reached out to us, before we had even ironed out everything, they volunteered to contribute. They were very actively involved, very helpful. They assisted in the setup, gift giving and other activities. We saw that the kids enjoyed the activities throughout the day and the gifts they received, which lets us know that we are doing what we set out to do, as ultimately it is about the kids and how they enjoyed the experience.”