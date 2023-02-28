While not arriving at a definitive verdict at present, Chief Justice Bryan Sykes says an unindicted incident involving the planning of a shooting incident could point to Andre ‘Blackman’ Bryan being the leader of the One Don faction of the Clansman gang.

Sykes said inference could also be drawn from the said incident that defendants Ted Prince, Jahzeel Blake and Andre Golding are possibly members of the alleged gang.

In referencing the plans to burn down the offices of a loan company, the judge said the presence of St Thomas pastor, Stephanie ‘Mumma’ Christie, and another defendant, Fabian Johnson, at those meetings, could also implicate them in being members of the criminal organisation.

The chief justice made those serious observations during his sixth week of summation of the evidence, which began on January 23 in relation to the keenly watched gang trial in the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston, on Monday.

A total of 27 defendants remain on trial since September 2021, for several offences, including murders and arson in the case of some of the defendants.

On Monday, Sykes turned his attention to the unindicted incident in 2017, which was mentioned by one of the crown’s key witnesses.

It involved plans to carry out the shooting of three men in ‘Fisheries’ or ‘New Nursery’ in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

As he has previously emphasised, Sykes reminded the court that unindicted acts of criminality can be used to prove the existence of a criminal organisation.

In the 2017 incident, the witness, who identified himself as Bryan’s former banker and driver, said the alleged gang leader had ordered the shooting of three men in the informal community in Spanish Town.

Specifically, the witness said Bryan ordered him to drive defendant Jahzeel Blake to the community.

Blake’s alleged role was to identify the targets at the location.

The witness said the planning of the attack occurred at the operational base of the gang on Jones Avenue in Spanish Town.

Sykes told the court that based on the planning, it is reasonable to conclude that they had shooting with intent in mind, which is a serious offence under law.

The witness had previously testified that he saw defendant Ted Prince carrying out the shooting, based on the order that was allegedly given to him by Bryan.

According to Sykes, if that evidence is accepted, it would be an example of Bryan giving orders as a leader.

He said the involvement of Prince and Blake showed membership of the alleged gang.

The former gangster-turned-state-witness had testified that Bryan was upset with Prince, as he (Prince) missed the intended targets and shot another individual.

When the witness was crossed-examined by the defence, he was pressed as to why that shooting incident at ‘Fisheries’ was omitted from his statement to the police.

In response, the witness said he was not asked about it at the time the statement was being recorded by police investigators.

Sykes said he accepted the witness’ explanation, arguing that his testimony in that regard does not lack credibility.

The judge said despite the absence of forensic evidence, the context of the incident was still relevant to the trial.

The former gangster turned-state-witness had also linked defendant Andre Golding to the planning of that particular shooting incident in ‘Fisheries’.

The witness said Golding was present at the planning meeting.

After the shooting was carried out, Golding allegedly drove the vehicle that was used to a secret location in an attempt to hide it from the police, the witness testified.

The witness previously accused Golding of having been the driver of the ‘duppy truck’, a motor vehicle that was allegedly used to transport gangsters to carry out shootings, and to flee from murder scenes.

Sykes concluded that Golding’s knowledge of that particular incident in ‘Fisheries’, and his involvement showed that he was an active participant in the alleged gang.

The judge said the unsworn statements from the defendants denying the allegations carry no weight, and do not absolve them of complicity relative to that shooting incident in the ‘Fisheries’ and ‘New Nursery’ community.

Moreover, Sykes said Bryan appeared to have been the “guiding light” throughout the incident.

The judge said Bryan’s absence from the scenes of three criminal incidents, including the murder of a man known as ‘Doolie’, underlines the structure of the alleged criminal organisation.

Meanwhile, Sykes examined another unindicted incident in which defendants Stephanie ‘Mumma’ Christie and Fabian Johnson were mentioned by the witness.

The ex-gangster told the court that in late 2021, a plan was being crafted to burn down the offices of a loan company to, among other things, send a signal.

In outlining his findings about the plot, Sykes suggested that there was nothing to prove that Christie was forced into the conversation, while it appears Johnson was deliberately present for the plan.

The judge said on that basis, inference can be drawn that both were also members of the alleged gang.

Sykes said the court will have to carefully examine such unindicted incidents, as well as other testimonies, to arrive at a verdict relative to Christie and Johnson being members of the criminal organisation.

The accused are being tried under the Criminal Justice (Suppression of Criminal Organisations Act), 2014, better known as the anti-gang legislation, on an indictment containing several counts, including murder and arson.

The offences were allegedly committed between January 1, 2015 and June 30, 2019, mainly in St Catherine, with at least one murder being committed in St Andrew.