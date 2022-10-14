This talented artist with disability sketches beautifully detailed portraits using his mouth.

Clutching a pencil in his lips, Phromphan Chotisiradanan, 26, draws on a blank canvas, with each twitch of his head deftly capturing his client’s features.

The young portraitist is based in Thailand’s Chiang Mai province but finds commissions through his social media accounts. The money he earns is enough to pay for his college fees and support himself and his mother.

Phromphan said: “I was born like this, and my mother has always taken amazing care of me. I am disabled physically, but my mind is just like a regular person’s.

“I don’t feel sad for myself because I was born like this, so it’s normal for me. I think it must be a lot worse for people who were born without disabilities but suddenly become disabled.

“I also like to sing during my free time. I’m currently taking my master’s in fine arts and architecture. I want to become a teacher one day.”