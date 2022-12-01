Promotion 24/7 with CaribPR
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Jamaica weather: Expect showers, isolated thunderstorms this weekend

Senior cop warns youngsters about the dangerous of lotto scamming

Security guard charged with murder after body of his wife found

Transport groups split over calls for protest after no word on amnesty

Macys.com

Customers give Digicel ‘thumbs up’ to launch true eSIM technology

Devin Booker hits 51, fuels Suns’ 132-113 rout of Bulls

Talking Health in 5: Manage your diabetes for a better quality of life

Businessman and SBAJ Director lauds WOMENtrepreneur Programme

Warder caught trying to smuggle banned items into prison — DCS

Qatar World Cup 2022 schedule: Thursday, December 1

Thursday Dec 01

23?C
Lifestyle
Sponsored By : Glucerna Loop News

12 hrs ago

Talking Health In 5: Managing diabetes for a better quality of life

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

As Diabetes Awareness Month wraps up, public health specialist Dr Julia Rowe Porter sat down with the Loop News team to talk about five ways people living with the chronic condition can improve their quality of life.

Diabetes mellitus (diabetes) is a chronic condition in which the body fails to make insulin or use the insulin it makes properly.

This results in high levels of glucose (sugar) in the blood.

In this Talking Health in 5, Dr Rowe Porter paints a picture of the situation among Jamaicans while providing steps diabetics can take.

From eating properly and ensuring you participate in physical activity to knowing your numbers (such as your blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol, BMI, and waist circumference), watch Talking Health in 5 as Dr Rowe Porter talks about how you can improve your quality of life.

You can access more information on the chronic illness at the Ministry of Health’s website.

Video shot and edited by Marlon Reid.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Jamaica weather: Expect showers, isolated thunderstorms this weekend

Jamaica News

Senior cop warns youngsters about the dangerous of lotto scamming

World News

Racism row erupts as William and Kate visit Boston

More From

Jamaica News

Bus driver attacks babymother after finding man in child’s bed

A bus driver, who allegedly injured his child’s mother in a fight after going to her house and seeing a grown man lying in his seven-year-old daughter’s bed, is to go to dispute resolution.

The 36-

Jamaica News

Young firefighter dies after being mowed down while on duty

McKenzie mourns the tragedy, including the circumstances behind it

Jamaica News

Police ask for help to find missing child

The police have activated a High Alert for 12-year-old Ebony Williams of Largie Road, Olympic Gardens, Kingston 11, who has been missing since Tuesday, November 28.

She is of dark complexi

Business

$100 million pumped into new Wendy’s Mandeville location

The fast-food options for Manchester residents have been enhanced with the official opening of the parish’s first Wendy’s restaurant, located at the Sovereign Centre Mandeville.

The newest location

FIFA World Cup(TM)

Messi and Argentina advance at World Cup, beat Poland 2-0

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Rest easy, football fans. Lionel Messi will grace the World Cup stage at least one more time.

The Argentina great had a penalty saved but his team still beat Poland 2-0

Lifestyle

Interesting facts: Sweet potatoes aren’t potatoes

Sweet potatoes and common potatoes may share part of a name and the spotlight at Thanksgiving meals, but the two are entirely different plants — and sweet potatoes aren’t even potatoes.

While both

Digital Marketing by Hard Beat Communications

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR