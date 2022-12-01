Jamaica weather: Expect showers, isolated thunderstorms this weekend
NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!
As Diabetes Awareness Month wraps up, public health specialist Dr Julia Rowe Porter sat down with the Loop News team to talk about five ways people living with the chronic condition can improve their quality of life.
Diabetes mellitus (diabetes) is a chronic condition in which the body fails to make insulin or use the insulin it makes properly.
This results in high levels of glucose (sugar) in the blood.
In this Talking Health in 5, Dr Rowe Porter paints a picture of the situation among Jamaicans while providing steps diabetics can take.
From eating properly and ensuring you participate in physical activity to knowing your numbers (such as your blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol, BMI, and waist circumference), watch Talking Health in 5 as Dr Rowe Porter talks about how you can improve your quality of life.
You can access more information on the chronic illness at the Ministry of Health’s website.
Video shot and edited by Marlon Reid.
