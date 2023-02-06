Several taxi operators who ply their trade in and around Kinston and St Andrew and surrounding areas have threatened to withdraw their service.

The move is part of a protest regarding some of the measures in the Road Traffic Act, also the move by the Government to clamp down on outstanding traffic tickets among other issues.

The transport operators led by the One Voice Transportation Group say they will be withdrawing service to send a strong message to the Government to address a slew of complaints.

“We want to say to the public that we cannot guarantee normality come Monday, and we are sorry for the inconvenience that you will face, but not until we take industrial action, not just in the public transportation sector, but in every sector, only when we take industrial action we are heard,” the group’s president and director of communication, Lorraine Finnikin, said during a meeting on Sunday.

The transport operators say issues such as hefty ticket fines, the suspension of licences after paying fines, the lack of designated parking areas and stops for taxis, and the mandated use of wreckers only for towing vehicles are among the concerns.