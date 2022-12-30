Jamaica’s Stafanie Taylor and Trinidad and Tobago’s Britney Cooper have returned to the West Indies Women’s squad for the T20 International Tri-Series against South Africa and India in East London from January 19-20, 2023.

The series is part of West Indies’ final preparations for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in February.

The West Indies will play at least four matches. They will play two matches each against hosts South Africa and India. The two leading teams will then play each other in the Tri-Series Final at Buffalo Park on February 2.

West Indies will also play a warm-up match against South Africa ahead of the Tri-Series at Beacon Bay on January 16.

“The selection panel has named a squad that we believe has the talent and experience to compete against India and South Africa,” lead selector Ann Browne-John said. “The squad sees the return of Stafanie Taylor who missed the recent series against England due to injury and Britney Cooper, the middle order batter who last played against South Africa in September 2021.”

Browne-John added that “our batting in the most recent series was less than par against a very good England bowling attack. We believe that with the return of some experienced batters, they will be able to support captain Hayley Matthews at the top of the order.

“Shamilia Connell and Shakera Selman also return after injury and will fortify the pace attack with Chinelle Henry, Cherry Ann Fraser, and Aaliyah Alleyne.”

All matches in the Tri-Series will be played at Buffalo Park in East London.

Final squads for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa must be submitted by February 2.

The eighth edition of the marquee ICC Women’s event will begin on February 10 with hosts South Africa taking on Sri Lanka.

West Indies have been drawn in Group 2 alongside England, India, Pakistan, and Ireland.

Newlands, Cape Town, Boland Park, Paarl, and St. George’s Park, Gqeberha are the host venues for the tournament with both semi-finals and final being played in Cape Town.

The final at Newlands will be held on February 26.

West Indies 16-member squad: Hayley Matthews (captain), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Britney Cooper, Chedean Nation, Cherry Ann Fraser, Afy Fletcher, Shabika Gajnabi, Sheneta Grimmond, Chinelle Henry, Karishma Ramharack, Kaysia Schultz, Shakera Selman, Stafanie Taylor, Rashada Williams.

Match schedule

16 January: Warm up Match vs South Africa, Beacon Bay

T20I Tri-Series West Indies match schedule – all matches to be played at Buffalo Park, East London

21 January: vs South Africa, 3pm local time (9am Eastern Caribbean/8am Jamaica)23 January: vs India, 7pm local time (1pm Eastern Caribbean/12noon Jamaica)25 January: vs South Africa, 3pm local time (9am Eastern Caribbean/8am Jamaica)30 January: vs India, 3pm local time (9am Eastern Caribbean/8am Jamaica)2 February: Tri-Series Final, 3pm local time (9am Eastern Caribbean/8am Jamaica)

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Group 2 West Indies Match schedule

13 February: vs England, Boland Park, Paarl, 3pm (9am Eastern Caribbean/8am Jamaica)15 February: vs India, Newlands, Cape Town, 3pm (9am Eastern Caribbean/8am Jamaica)17 February: vs Ireland, Newlands, Cape Town,7pm (1pm Eastern Caribbean/12noon Jamaica)19 February: vs Pakistan, Boland Park, Paarl, 3pm (9am Eastern Caribbean/8am Jamaica)