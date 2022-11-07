– Advertisement –

On Sunday, Saint Lucia’s Department of Infrastructure, Ports, and Transport dispatched technical teams after receiving reports of land slippages and flooding in various areas.

Communications Officer in the Ministry of Infrastructure, Ports, Transport, Physical Development, and Urban Renewal, Miguel Fevrier, said that Senior Minister Stephenson King would issue a statement later.

Fevrier disclosed that technical teams are assessing the situation to take remedial action within the shortest possible time.

In the meantime, he said motorists and residents in areas prone to flooding and landslides are urged to exercise extreme caution as more rains are expected later in the day into Monday morning.

In addition to flooding and land slippages, the National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) disclosed on Sunday that it had received reports of individuals trapped in their homes in the Assou Canal area.

NEMO’s Acting Director Maria Medard told St Lucia Times on Sunday afternoon that emergency responders were trying to assist in evacuating the distressed residents.

