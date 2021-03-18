News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. Mar. 18, 2021: Artificial intelligence is something with which we are all familiar and, wholly speaking, about which we are united by a definitive sense of anticipation and excitement. It is by now altogether clear that the future, whatever it holds, will be largely shaped by the changing influence or artificial intelligence, and that in order to make the very most of business – and, for that matter, our personal lives – we all need to work to understand, utilise, and develop AI.

Still, many of us remain at something of a precipice when it comes to making the most of artificial intelligence, and many businesses are letting this technology slip by at a time when learning the ropes and growing acquainted with it is more important than ever before.

As a business owner, it is important for you to ask the question: Am I doing enough to prepare for a present, and future, increasingly guided by artificial intelligence? Here’s what you should know.

The Stirrings Of A Revolution

Many of us are by now aware of the potential AI holds across key verticals, from the worlds of medicine and scientific research to education, retail and production. The promise extends far beyond the pragmatic, and successful entrepreneurs like Tej Kohli have long since recognised the sheer scope of possibilities – both in terms of its ability to generate a thriving economy, to improve working conditions and processes for innumerable people, and its ability to have a profoundly beneficial impact on human lives across the globe.

These investors and early proponents work to establish platforms from which frontier technologies and projects can grow, develop and rise to the fore, creating a microcosm in which these entrepreneurs, engineers and creatives can work toward a future underpinned by the positive influence of artificial intelligence.

For any business owner, following by example, and taking heed of the extreme interest AI has garnered from some of the tech industry’s leading players will no doubt prove to be a seminal moment for businesses operating in an incredibly wide variety of industries.

How Can Businesses Do More To Embrace AI?

While investing into new ventures and novel applications for artificial intelligence may represent the ideal for anyone with experience in the tech industry, there remain plenty of practical ways for business owners to increase their AI dependence – both in terms of their proficiency with it, and their reliance upon it in an everyday setting.

Recent advancement in behavioural programming, for instance, have enabled businesses to utilise AI in settings where a degree of empathy remains key, with the most notable example being customer service. Here, the powers of AI to service more than one person at once come to the very fore.

In a broader sense, artificial intelligence grew to recognition by virtue of its ability to automate and handle tasks that would otherwise prove incredibly monotonous, repetitive, or unfulfilling. Trawling for salient data, for instance, or manning certain aspects of a production line that are otherwise physically demanding have enabled AI to solidify its value in a business setting, and to grow from that point onwards.