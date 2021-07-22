CritiComms Inc., powered by ESChat technology is launching Advanced Push To Talk over Cellular (PoC) service for Latin America

MIAMI, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ — The company CritiComms Inc., has launched Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) service in the LATAM and Caribbean regions. The CritiComms service aims to fill the demand left unattended by the shut down of iDEN platforms in the regions. With a more secure and advanced network architecture, CritiComms Inc. PTT increases the intelligence and productivity of work teams and offers total flexibility, since they work on multiple wireless networks (and provide freedom in the choice of operators and devices. The PoC solutions of CritiComms Inc., are not exclusive to any operator or any cellular technology.

Juan Luis Gutiérrez, CEO of CritiComms Inc., said: “Broadband solutions for critical PTT communications are an excellent opportunity for enterprises, government entities, public security and other sectors, as the investments do not demand new networks, but are integrated into existing ones.” The new company has already begun to deploy service powered by ESChat technology. Gutiérrez, former VP of Nortel and Motorola, assumed responsibility for the Caribbean and Latin America to deploy the Advanced Push To Talk over Cellular (PoC) applications.

ESChat is a market leader is advanced Push-to-Talk solutions in North America, where it offers a carrier agnostic and FirstNet Certified solution. FirstNet; born after September 11, 2001, to address the needs of public safety agencies has the ability to prioritize communications to these most demanding sectors and unify all networks simultaneously.

ESChat offers service for customers on all North American wireless carriers, and is the primary PTT solution for T-Mobile and Telus. ESChat is used by a majority of departments within the US federal government.. “We are pleased to have CritiComms Inc. as a partner for the region where we expect strong adoption and success,” commented ESChat CEO, Josh Lober.

CritiComms Inc. provides maximum performance service without borders or limitations to the sectors that most demand these technologies: public and private security, government, health, hospitality, logistics, transport, construction and mining.

There is unsatisfied demand in Latin America due to the shutdown of the iDEN PTT networks. CritiComms Inc.’s critical instant communications solutions target this market.

The global PTT market is US 25B and it is estimated that, by 2024, it will be US 38B. Latin America would have about 10% of that market with a cumulative annual growth of more than 13.3%. Criticomms Inc. Advanced PoC solutions work with most Android and iOS smartphones, iPads, tablets and Windows PCs. The solutions can also work with rugged, purpose-built terminals according to the needs of the customers. Implementations are deployed jointly between CritiComms Inc., a chosen wireless operator and the customer, to create a solution tailored to each customer.

About CritiComms Inc. “powered” by ESChat

Regional leader in instant critical communications

Our Advanced Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) service platform was developed by ESChat to meet the demanding needs of U.S. military contractors. Approved by the DISA (Defense Information System Agency) and FirstNet Certified, ESChat is the leader in the North American PTT market, and is now available in Caribbean and Latin America from CritiComms Inc. The Advanced Over-The-Top (OTT) PoC implementations of CritiComms Inc. provides total flexibility and an optimal experience of functionalities to our customers. The CritiComms service works across multiple wireless networks, providing freedom in the choice of operators and devices. CritiComms Inc. Advanced OTT PoC systems provide strong end-to-end encryption with maximum security and compatibility with all radio networks.

Learn more at: www.criticomms.net