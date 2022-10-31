TEEN SHOT IN ALLEGED ROBBERY

A 17 year-old young man is currently at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Center nursing a gunshot wound to his leg, following an alleged robbery.

It is alleged that the Tindale Road resident went to the Chicken Hub Restaurant located on Desouza Road and rob the owners of the cash pan and attempted to flee the area and was shot in the process.

A medical doctor who was also on the scene provided medical assistance to the teen before he was transported to the hospital.

He is being treated for a wound to his left leg, which is said to be non-life threatening.

The alleged incident occurred around 12:49 am on Monday 31st October.

The police are continuing their investigations into the matter.

