VIOLENT END: Police near the scene in Valencia where a 16-year-old schoolboy was gunned down. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB –

A 16-YEAR-OLD boy was murdered on Saturday night after gunmen opened fire on a group of men playing football. The shooting occurred hours after one of the players had an altercation with a man.

Police said Kyle Paul of KP Lands, Valencia, a student of Coryal High School, was with the group near his home when gunmen came out of a car and started shooting indiscriminately. Paul and another person were shot. However, Paul died at the scene while the other victim survived and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The shooting took place at about 9.20 pm, police said.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from an argument one of the footballers had with a man earlier that day. Paul, police sources stressed, was not the intended target.

Residents described the teen as “very respectful” and one who was not known to be involved in any criminal activity. Up to press time, no arrests were made and investigations are ongoing.