The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Temporary road at Bawden’s Bridge closed

13 days to go: Team Japan

Gunshot victim bleeds out in City bus terminal

National footballer shot and killed in The City

WATCH: Heavy flooding wreaks havoc in the north of St Lucia

Liquid Gold Feast: A treat for all the senses

Man shot dead at Upper Gills Road

14 days to go: Team Germany

Take pic of the cap: Clorox recalls scents of Pine-Sol due to bacteria

Nurses make history at UWI Cave Hill

Barbados News

Depending on the weather conditions, the Ministry of Transport will reinstate the road this week

43 minutes ago

Bawdens Bridge Fix Under Construction

[File Video of construction at Bawden’s Bridge in St Andrew]

The temporary road at Bawden’s Bridge in St Andrew has been closed due to unstable conditions at that location which have made the road impassable. As a result, vehicular traffic will not be allowed to use the road.

Motorists are advised to follow the diversion signs in place so that they may be guided along alternative routes. Traffic coming from Turner’s Hall, St Andrew in the direction of Bawden’s Bridge, should turn left at Swans and continue along Rock Hall. Vehicular traffic coming from Douglin or St Andrew’s Church can only go as far as Walkers.

Persons are advised that boulders have been placed at the entrances of Bawden’s Bridge and its temporary road; motorists who attempt to cross this area will be doing so at their own risk.

Personnel from the Ministry of Transport, Works and Water Resources will seek to reinstate the road this week pending weather conditions.

