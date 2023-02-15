News

A member of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) will soon be added to the newly appointed board of the Housing Development Corporation.

Speaking at an appointment ceremony at HDC’s South Quay, Port of Spain head office on Tuesday, Housing Minister Camille Robinson-Regis said the member, who was not identified, will be joining the board soon.

The board will consist of Noel Garcia as chairman, and members Kurt Winston Salandy, Dante Selman-Carrington, both of whom are returning to the board, Simone Ashby, Sanjiv Boodhu, Joseph Jacob, Joanne Deoraj and a Tobago representative.

Robinson-Regis said the previous board was hampered by the pandemic but was still able to meet some of its goals. She hopes the new board will continue with the Government’s vision of providing affordable housing.

She thanked the returning chairman for his leadership, especially during the pandemic, and encouraged the members to be diligent in their dealings. She said the board must not only look at affordable but sustained development keeping in mind the country’s drive to reduce its carbon footprint.