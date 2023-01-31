The Antigua Solar Cabin – ZE, designed by Colin John Jenkins of CJC + Associates Inc. has achieved Ready designation for the Zero Energy certification by the International Living Future Institute. The project is the first of its kind in the OECS.

Ready Designation is awarded through an audit of all non-performance-based documentation upon completion of construction. This process allows for early recognition once systems are in place to ensure that intended outcomes are on track to be achieved.

Zero energy is recognized worldwide as one of the highest aspirations for energy performance in the built environment. Zero Energy Certification allows projects to demonstrate that the building is truly operating as claimed, harnessing energy from the sun, wind, or earth to produce net annual energy demand.

Through a third-party audit of actual performance data, Zero Energy-certified projects are proven to be highly efficient buildings that rely only on clean energy, without onsite combustion of fossil fuels. Learn more about how your project can pursue Zero Energy Certification to take credible climate action, celebrate a significant accomplishment, and be a beacon of inspiration in the marketplace.

The International Living Future Institute, located in the United States of America is premised on the belief that providing a compelling vision for the future is a fundamental requirement for reconciling humanity’s relationship with the natural world.

For more information on the Living Future Institute: https://living-future.org/programs-overview/

