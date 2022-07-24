Home Latin America ‘The army’s on our side’: Bolsonaro launches re-election bid ‘The army’s on our side’: Bolsonaro launches re-election bid By - July 24, 2022 Facebook Twitter Gmail Linkedin I Like This 0 The content originally appeared on: Al Jazeera – Latin America News [#item_full_content] Facebook Twitter Gmail Linkedin I Like This 0 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR World Health Organization declares monkeypox a global emergency Haitian children who escaped gang violence take shelter in school Cuba Assembly opens door to gay marriage, other family rights