News

–

Convicted kidnapper Phillip “The Boss” Boodram and two unidentified men have been killed in a police-involved shooting in Esperanza, Couva.

A police report said Central Division CID and Gang Unit officers were chasing robbery suspects in a van shortly after 1 pm on Saturday.

The officers tried to intercept the van, but the occupants shot at them. The report said the officers returned fire, hitting the three occupants.

The van came to a halt, and the injured men were taken to the Couva health facility, where doctors declared them dead. The police also found three loaded guns.

Boodram, of California in Couva, was released from prison in June. He and four co-accused — Roger Mootoo, Ricky Singh, Kervin Williams, and Aaron Grappie — were convicted of the 2005 kidnapping of businesswoman Samdaye Rampersad.

Rampersad, of Petit Bourg in San Juan, was allegedly buried alive. Her body was found 41 days after the kidnapping in a shallow grave in a cashew field in Carolina Village, Claxton Bay.

Boodram and the four co-accused spent almost 17 years in jail.

Saturday’s killings was the second fatal shootout with police in the Central Division in the past few days.

On Thursday, at around 11 pm, the police shot and killed Ricky “Ross” Taylor, Ronelle Alexander, and Kwame “Tusty” Wallace at Enterprise Street, Enterprise in Chaguanas.

The police said the men shot at the officers, who returned fire, hitting the three men. The police found two guns.