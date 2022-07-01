In El Salvador, the most densely populated country in Central America, more than 600,000 people do not have access to drinking water or sanitation service. Seventy-eight percent of the country’s river waters are polluted, and people in rural areas – especially women – are risking their lives travelling by foot to collect water from rivers because the state is not providing them with water service. The government has passed a new water law promising to improve water access, but many activists say the law is really about privatising the service.

In this episode:

Sally Jabiel (@sallyjabiel), freelance journalist for Planeta Futuro/El Pa?s

Miguel Guti?rrez (@WorldVisionSV), global water, sanitation, & hygiene coordinator for World Vision in El Salvador

