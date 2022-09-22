The final of this year’s ICC World Test Championship will be held at The Oval in London in June 2023, while Lord’s will stage the final of the 2025 Championship.

While the dates for the 2023 World Test Championship final have not yet been confirmed, it is expected to be held before the Ashes Series, which starts on 16th June in Birmingham.

It will be the third World Test Cricket final in a row to be played in England, with the first one, in 2021, being held at Southampton’s Ageas Bowl where New Zealand beat India to win the Trophy.

That Final was originally scheduled for Lord’s, but the Ageas Bowl’s on-site hospitality arrangements made it the top choice because of the COVID-19 situation at the time.

The World Test Championship final is contested between the top two teams on the table at the end of each cycle. Currently, Australia lead the table and are followed by South Africa. Sri Lanka are third, with India and Pakistan behind them. There are still some matches to be played in this cycle, so the standings could change by the time the finalists are decided.