REAL NEWS- Anthony Armstrong’s removal as Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) would have to be executed by the Governor-General, says Justin Simon, K.C. – and this would be on the advice of the Judicial and Legal Services Commission.

The DPP is a creature of the Constitution, Simon reminds the public. However, if he is found guilty of a criminal offence, his removal is automatic.

If, however, Armstrong is absolved of the charges, then – for transparency and public confidence in the office – the honourable thing for him to do is demit office, says Simon, a former Attorney-General.

Simon says it is very important that the people are able to trust this country’s justice system; that officers of the court are held to the same – or a higher – standard as residents; and that they are subject to disciplinary action.

