Cabinet Notes: The Minister of Health made a proposal to provide the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) an amount of two hundred thousand U.S. dollars to meet the expenses owed to truckers and others by the Authority.

The Cabinet approved the proposal such that, before the Christmas holidays, truckersand others will receive a portion of monies owed to them, reducing significantlythe amount owed to many of the contractors.

