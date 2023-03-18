Saturday, March 18, 2023
Invest in the Caribbean
Home Caribbean Puerto Rico The Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority receives the first three mega generators...

The Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority receives the first three mega generators provided by the federal government

By
-
Promotion 24/7 with CaribPR
The content originally appeared on: El Nuevo Día
You need to enable JavaScript to view this site.

lockFor Subscribers

They will help stabilize electric generation until the end of the hurricane season

The generators must be installed by the company to be selected by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), a process that could take several months. (David Villafane/Staff)

The Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) received yesterday the first three temporary mega generators to be installed at the Palo Seco power plant, as part of an agreement reached with the federal government to provide stability to the power system for the summer and the hurricane season.

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias:

Microsoft EdgeGoogle ChromeFirefoxSafari

 

Digital Marketing by Hard Beat Communications

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Embassy Suites by Hilton Aruba Resort is now accepting reservations for February 16th, 2023 and beyond!

Content Safety

HERO

newsamericasnow.com

Trustworthy

Approved by Sur.ly

2022
news-americas-now-black-immigrant-daily-news
News Americas News Network is your one stop destination for Black Immigrant News daily.
© News Americas News Network and NewsAmericasNow.com - All rights reserved

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This

Share This

Share this post with your friends!

Share This

Share this post with your friends!

MORE STORIES

Trini uses grandfather’s recipe to disrupt beverage industry Loop Barbados

- 0