They will help stabilize electric generation until the end of the hurricane season
The generators must be installed by the company to be selected by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), a process that could take several months. (David Villafane/Staff)
The Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) received yesterday the first three temporary mega generators to be installed at the Palo Seco power plant, as part of an agreement reached with the federal government to provide stability to the power system for the summer and the hurricane season.
