House Speaker Dr McKeeva Bush has said that the things Queen Elizabeth II stood for are now more valued with her passing, which has brought with it solidarity across nations.

Bush’s remarks came as he addressed a special sitting of the Cayman Islands Parliament to pay tribute to The Queen on Monday 12 September.

“We have all seen over the past days that her passing has caused great gloom to many who have known or met her. The grief is unbelievable, unbearable at this time but her passing also brings extraordinary solidarity across nations and we feel collectively a sense of loss and deep sadness,” Bush said.

Speaker of the House Dr McKeeva Bush.

“It is at this juncture,” he continued, “that we more fully value what she represented and stood for. She has left a remarkable spirit of reconciliation and harmony that at this time is felt with particular poignancy.”

Although the session is not a requirement of any Overseas Territories during the period of National Mourning, the meeting was called by the Speaker, who said he felt compelled to honour the late queen along with fellow parliamentarians.

The public was invited to attend as Queen Elizabeth II had been a symbol of constancy in the lives of Caymanians for the last seven decades. Several regional dignitaries were also in attendance.

The Speaker’s tribute was followed by a number of passionate and touching homages including from Governor Martyn Roper and Premier G Wayne Panton, who also thoughtfully imparted words on behalf of the entire Cayman Islands.

Premier G Wayne Panton speaking at the special sitting.

Tributes and well wishes were also paid by Leader of the Opposition Roy McTaggart, Deputy Premier Chris Saunders, Minister for Tourism and Transport Kenneth Bryan, as well as the Opposition Member Sir Alden McLaughlin.

Other heartfelt condolences included those from Minister for Youth Sports Culture and Heritage Bernie Bush, Minister for Planning Agriculture Housing and Infrastructure Jay Ebanks, Minister for Education and District Administration Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, Parliamentary Secretary Isaac Rankine, Minister for Health and Wellness and Home Affairs Sabrina Turner, Opposition Member Barbara Conolly as well as Katherine Ebanks Wilks, Deputy Speaker and Parliamentary Secretary.

The special meeting can be watched here.

There are a number of public events during the National Mourning Period which runs from Thursday, 8 September through Tuesday 20 September. Through these various events, the community will join others around the world in remembering Her Late Majesty’s great legacy.

Here are the highlights of what’s planned so far for the Cayman Islands’ National Mourning Period:

Flowers and Condolences: 9 September – 19 SeptemberGovernment Administration Building and Clock Tower Illuminated in Blue: 9 September – 19 SeptemberRoyal Salute: 9 September

Watch highlights here.

Ship Blasts: 10 September – 19 SeptemberReading of the Proclamation: 11 September

Watch highlights here.

Two Minutes of Silence in Courts: 12 SeptemberSpecial Meeting of Parliament: 12 SeptemberHeroes Square Fountain Turns Off: 13 September – 19 SeptemberChurch Bells Toll: 14 SeptemberNational Day of Prayer 18 SeptemberState Funeral Public Viewings 19 SeptemberSilence on the Airwaves 19 September