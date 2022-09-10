Minister of Tourism and Sustainable Development, Carlos James said St. Vincent and the Grenadines continues the process of recovery following the many challenges faced over the past years.

He made this statement during yesterday’s official launch of the “Resilient livelihoods and food security through data, digitalization and sectoral linkages Project.

Minister James said the project will assist with major development in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Minister James said the funds allocated to St. Vincent and the Grenadines as part of the project will go a long way in assisting people who have been severely affected by last year’s volcanic eruption.

The two-year Joint Program will draw on the power of data, information systems and sectoral linkages to mitigate the impacts of climate change and related shocks at the household, community, and national levels.

It will also promote and protect food security, and strengthen resilience in a gender-responsive manner.