News Americas, BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS, August 11, 2025: The Clara Lionel Foundation (CLF) and the Mellon Foundation today announced a key initiative of their groundbreaking partnership – The Ripple Effect – to elevate the Caribbean arts ecosystem.

The Ripple Effect exhibition, curated by Fresh Milk Barbados, is now open to the public at Caribbean Brushstrokes in Bridgetown through August 30. (Credit: Dondré Trotman)

The initiative represents a bold goal of building a future where artistry thrives not in isolation but as a shared, collective force. By empowering Barbadian artists through direct funding and support, CLF and the Mellon Foundation foster community-driven creative solutions and ensure broad access to art across Barbados and the wider Caribbean region. The partnership provides monetary support for cultural organizations like Fresh Milk Barbados, Operation Triple Threat, and Pinelands Creative Workshop to serve as regional arts hubs, while creating sustainable pathways to economic stability for artists and arts-focused organizations through specialized fellowships that allow artists to develop and market their work locally.

The Ripple Effect is marked by the public opening of a new exhibition in Bridgetown, Barbados. The exhibition, curated by Fresh Milk Barbados, is now open to the public and running through August 30 at Caribbean Brushstrokes in Bridgetown. It features works by various Barbadian artists, including CLF fellows Simone Asia, Russell Watson, Anna Gibson, and Ronald Williams. These artists are creating works that interact with CLF’s core pillars, spanning climate solutions to health access to women’s entrepreneurship and more, and intersecting these themes with authentic Caribbean cultural expression. The exhibition highlights how Caribbean voices are pioneering artistic innovation as a pathway to bolster economic development, drive career opportunities, and amplify cultural expression while creating avenues for Barbadian artists from diverse communities to showcase their talents locally, regionally, and globally.

“Thirteen years after CLF’s founding, our partnership with the Mellon Foundation represents a full-circle moment – amplifying the voices and talents that have always been part of our organization’s DNA, starting right here in Barbados,” said Jessie Schutt-Aine, Executive Director of the Clara Lionel Foundation. “What visitors will experience in this exhibition is the incredible artistry that has always existed here, now with the institutional backing to reach an international stage. This partnership honors CLF’s beginnings while leveraging our years of proven community-led impact across the Caribbean and beyond.”

“This partnership beautifully represents Mellon’s philosophy of cultural investment,”said Justin Garrett Moore, Program Director of the Mellon Foundation. “We’re recognizing Barbadian artists as essential voices in addressing the challenges that affect us all. These creators have been developing innovative, community-rooted solutions for generations, and our goal is to amplify their work to ensure it reaches the global stage it deserves.”

Building on CLF’s 13 years of experience delivering multi-year support to community-led innovators across five core impact areas, the CLF-Mellon partnership ensures local artists and cultural organizations have the support to build a self-sustaining creative ecosystem. The initiative supports Barbadian artists and creatives who push boundaries and reshape the meaning of Caribbean art, while ensuring all Barbadians can access and experience art regardless of their socioeconomic background. Organizations, artists, and community leaders now have the resources needed to imagine innovative climate solutions through art.

To learn more about the partnership between CLF and the Mellon Foundation and their ongoing efforts in the Caribbean, please visit claralionelfoundation.org.

About The Clara Lionel Foundation (CLF)

Founded in 2012 by Robyn Rihanna Fenty, the Clara Lionel Foundation builds thriving & resilient communities across the Caribbean, Africa, and US South by equipping community innovators to lead change from within. Taking a community-led and -centered approach, we create impact through five inter-connected pillars – climate solutions, women’s entrepreneurship, arts & culture, health access & equity, and future generations.

About The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation

The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation is the nation’s largest supporter of the arts and humanities. Since 1969, the Foundation has been guided by its core belief that the humanities and arts are essential to human understanding. The Foundation believes that the arts and humanities are where we express our complex humanity, and that everyone deserves the beauty, transcendence, and freedom that can be found there. Through our grants, we seek to build just communities enriched by meaning and empowered by critical thinking, where ideas and imagination can thrive.