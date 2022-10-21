Under the guidance of District 7030 – The Rotary Club of Antigua partnered with its junior affiliate, The Rotaract Club of Antigua in a visionary project on the sister island of Barbuda on the weekend.

The environment is one of the 7 areas of opportunity of Rotary International and as such, this project sought to address the issues of food security & environmental sustainability.

President Ilean Ramsey Headed a delegation of 9 that engaged in the all-day activity that saw the team planting a variety of trees numbering over 100 – which included: Mangoes, Papaya, Sugar Apple, soursop and guava.

The trees were planted at the Sir McChesney George Secondary School, the Holy Trinity Primary School & the preschool.

These sites were chosen because continuous care and protection is all but guaranteed.

Ridge Taylor of the Barbuda council and Rashella Webber – the Agricultural Science Teacher at the Sir. McChesney George Secondary School provided assistance during the project execution.

Special thanks to the Barbuda Channel, Mohhammid Walbrook, Doug Beazer, Charlene Harris and other Barbudans who made it all happen.

