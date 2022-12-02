St. John’s, Antigua & Barbuda, December 2nd, 2022 – Local Organizations,

The Blue Dragonfly Foundation, Inc., ABSAR & The Superyacht Services Guide have partnered with the Royal Police Force of Antigua & Barbuda and the family of Shamar Harrigan to continue the search for the autistic teen who has been missing since November 14th, 2022.

The above parties are sending out an urgent appeal for volunteers/other local organizations to assist in the search which will take place at 9am on Monday, December 5th, 2022, in the Willikies area.

Local organizations should contact Caroline Hopton at the above number/email or Sgt. Joseph at Willikies Police Station 464 3850. Volunteers should congregate at Willikies Police Station by 9am on Monday.

