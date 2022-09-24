Vincentian students who are planning on pursuing higher education are being invited to an upcoming information session hosted by the St. George’s University.

The Ministry of Education says the activity specifically targets students at the Community College, but also parents and guardians of students desirous of attending the St. George’s University or an institution of higher learning.

Attendees will learn about the programmes, scholarships and student support services offered by St. George’s University and will have an opportunity to engage the presenter in a question-and-answer segment.

The session will be held on Thursday 29 September 2022 at the conference room of the La Vue Hotel in Villa from 5:00 to 7:00 in the evening.

It will be facilitated by the institution’s Associate Director of Admissions, Marcelle Strachan-Mitchell.

Similar career education sessions will be conducted for secondary school students on Tuesday 27 September at the St. Joseph’s Convent Kingstown and the St. Martin’s Secondary School, as well as on Wednesday 28 September at the Girls’ High School and the St. Vincent Grammar School.