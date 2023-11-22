Promotion 24/7 with CaribPR
The content originally appeared on: Al Jazeera – Latin America News

PodcastPodcast, The Take

NewsPolitics

Guatemalans have elected Bernardo Arevalo as their next president. He promises to fight poverty and corruption and to improve governance in the Central American country. But now, his supporters say Guatemala’s ruling class is trying to prevent Arevalo from taking office in January. So why has the tide turned on newly elected Arevalo, and will his presidency be over before it even begins?

list of 4 items

list 1 of 4

The Take: The genocide lawsuit against Joe Biden over Israel-Gaza war

list 2 of 4

The Take: Piles of corpses, dying babies – al-Shifa Hospital’s catastrophe

list 3 of 4

The Take: Will a partition bring peace to Sudan?

list 4 of 4

The Take: The Hamas tunnels and al-Shifa Hospital

end of list

In this episode: 

John Holman (@johnholman100), Al Jazeera correspondent
Jose Carlos Zamora (@jczamora), journalist

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Fahrinisa Campana, Sarí el-Khalili and our host Malika Bilal. Miranda Lin fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik, and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer, and Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on TwitterInstagram, FacebookThreads and YouTube

 

Digital Marketing by Hard Beat Communications

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR