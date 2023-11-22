​

Guatemalans have elected Bernardo Arevalo as their next president. He promises to fight poverty and corruption and to improve governance in the Central American country. But now, his supporters say Guatemala’s ruling class is trying to prevent Arevalo from taking office in January. So why has the tide turned on newly elected Arevalo, and will his presidency be over before it even begins?

In this episode:

John Holman (@johnholman100), Al Jazeera correspondent

Jose Carlos Zamora (@jczamora), journalist

