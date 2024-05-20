The content originally appeared on: Latin America News – Aljazeera

The Darien Gap is a dangerous stretch of jungle on a strip of land that connects North and South America. In recent years, stricter Central American border policies have driven hundreds of thousands of people to make this treacherous trek. The number of children among them has skyrocketed. We follow one family as they navigate the crossing.

In this episode:

John Holman (@johnholman100), Al Jazeera English correspondent

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Tamara Khandaker and Fahrinisa Campana, with Manahil Navid and Tabish Talal, and our host, Malika Bilal. It was edited by Alexandra Locke and Noor Wazwaz.

The Take production team is Amy Walters, Ashish Malhotra, Catherine Nouhan, Chloe K. Li, David Enders, Duha Mosaad, Khaled Soltan, Manahil Naveed, Marcos Bartolomé, Noor Wazwaz, Sarí el-Khalili, Sonia Bhagat, Tabish Talib, Tamara Khandaker, and Zaina Badr. Our sound designer is Alex Roldan.

Alexandra Locke is the Take’s executive producer, and Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Threads and YouTube