PodcastPodcast, The Take
Jair Bolsonaro, facing legal troubles at home, is looking for help abroad. Since his passport was seized earlier this year, the former Brazilian president has spent the night in the Hungarian Embassy in Brazil and requested his passport to visit Israel. What’s behind his transnational relationships?
