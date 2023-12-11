PodcastPodcast, The Take
Javier Milei, Argentina’s new president, won an election for his far-right policies – and his eccentricities. As he takes office, how will his decisions affect one of the largest economies in Latin America and the people dependent on it?
In this episode:
Teresa Bo (@TeresaBo), Senior Correspondent, Al Jazeera English
Episode credits:
This episode was produced by Amy Walters, Fahrinisa Campana and our host Malika Bilal. Chloe K Li fact-checked this episode.
Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik, and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.
Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer, and Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.
