Mexico City’s residents are approaching a “day zero” where the government will no longer be able to provide them with water. A city that was once built on water is now nearly dried up. How did this happen and what is being done to fix it?

In this episode: 

Alejandra Cuellar (@ale_cuellar), Environmental reporter for Dialogo Chino
Addi Palacios, Indigenous activist

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Chloe K. Li and Ashish Malhotra with our host Malika Bilal. Negin Owliaei fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

