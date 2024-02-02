PodcastPodcast, The Take
Nayib Bukele, El Salvador’s millennial president, governs with an “iron fist.” Under his leadership, 74,000 people have been imprisoned since 2022 as part of a massive crackdown on crime. Rights groups say he’s suspended civil liberties in the process. But polls show voters approve, putting Bukele on track for a landslide reelection victory. So, how much will voters pay to curb crime in the country?
In this episode:
Manuel Rapalo (@Manuel_Rapalo), Al Jazeera correspondent
Episode credits:
This episode was produced by Ashish Malhotra and Sarí el-Khalili with our host, Malika Bilal. Khaled Soltan and Chloe K Li fact-checked this episode.
Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.
Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.
