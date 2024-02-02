Promotion 24/7 with CaribPR
Nayib Bukele, El Salvador’s millennial president, governs with an “iron fist.” Under his leadership, 74,000 people have been imprisoned since 2022 as part of a massive crackdown on crime. Rights groups say he’s suspended civil liberties in the process. But polls show voters approve, putting Bukele on track for a landslide reelection victory. So, how much will voters pay to curb crime in the country?

