The United Nations has pledged its commitment to continue working in partnership with the Government and people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines towards sustainable development.

This from the United Nations Resident Co-ordinator for the Eastern Caribbean, Didier Trebucq during the ceremony to mark the opening of the United Nations Common Premises in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

He said SVG is the second country in the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States to establish a United Nations Common Premises and this comes as part of the country’s new five-year cooperation program with the U.N.

Mr. Trebucq said the United Nations Common Premises in St. Vincent and the Grenadines will ensure that the organization’s work in the country will be carried out from one central location.

