News Americas, NEW YORK, NY: The Caribbean region is often dismissed as too small geographically and economically but a new study claims it may be big on an often unspoken asset. According to data compiled on EveryoneWeb from a number of different studies, Caribbean men are among the best-endowed in the world.

The study claims men from Jamaica have the biggest penises in the Caribbean at an average 6.4 inches while the answer to the question, if men from the Dominican Republic have big penises, is that they measure on average 6.3.”

Both Jamaica and the Dominican Republic men rank high for sex tourism.

Belize, Haitian and Cuban men measure an average 6.2” according to the study while Suriname came in at the lower scale with a reported 5.3.”

No other Caribbean nations were reported.

The data also shows that the global average penis size is 5.5in – the size of the display on an iPhone 6 Plus while the title of biggest penises in the world goes to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where the average is 7.1in.

The title of smallest goes to North Korea with an average penis size of 3.8in.

South America is comfortably the most well-hung continent, with an average of 6.36 in while American and British men average at 5.6” respectively. The Latin American men with the highest penis volume average are from Ecuador.

Only 3 percent of men worldwide are dealing with 8in-plus and only 6 percent actually need extra large condoms.