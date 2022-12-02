Invest in the Caribbean
The World Cup Dream: Brazil

Every footballer’s dream is to play for their country, especially at the World Cup.

This film features three players from Brazil – Antony dos Santos, Reinier Jesus, and Lucas Sena.

All three credit their parents with enabling them to follow their passion for football, but their journeys soon diverge.

Antony and Jesus make it to big European clubs, but Sena struggles to get a contract in Brazil and spends months injured. The star is Antony, who signs for Ajax and then makes his debut for Brazil. But will he get selected for the World Cup?

