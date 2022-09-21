Elderly man found wandering Tuesday
Thegoodlife, Silent Mission deliver for trainer Jason DaCosta
Manning Cup: Mona take control of Group E with big win over Camperdown
Robert Miller wants Portmore toll renegotiated
Next Miss Universe pageant to be broadcast from New Orleans
Trooper bashes some entertainers for no show at Merciless’ funeral
Gap slashes 500 corporate jobs in cost-cutting move
Seprod to begin shipping products to Guatemala next month
Jamaican charged in US for travelling to meet ‘minor’ for sex
INDECOM PROBE: Mentally ill man fatally shot by cop on school compound
Three-time defending champion trainer Anthony Nunes, who saddled eight winners for the last three meets, came up empty-handed
58 minutes ago
NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!
Jason DaCosta saddled a two-timer on Tuesday’s nine-race card at Caymanas Park to earn himself well-needed space from three-time defending champion trainer, Anthony Nunes, who has made inroads into his lead atop the stakes standings.
Nunes, who saddled eight winners for the last three meets to whittle DaCosta’s lead to $3.3m entering Tuesday’s meet, came up empty-handed while his rival opened and closed the programme with favourites THEGOODLIFE and SILENT MISSION, respectively.
THEGOODLIFE made all in the opening event at odds of 8-5 with Christopher Mamdeen, fighting off STICKYDON down the backstretch before staying on to hold HIJO PRIMERO at bay by a half-length at six furlongs.
SILENT MISSION benefitted from a well-timed ride under six-time champion jockey Omar Walker to land the ninth race at odds of 4-5 by a neck from ALEXA’S SECRET.
Walker had the Portmore and 1000 Guineas third-place runner tracking a tight group of leaders down the backstretch before making his move off the home turn.
Challenging THIRTYONEKISSES and A GIFT FROM BEN from along the rail, SILENT MISSION pulled off from the battling pair but had to be pushed out to stave off a charging ALEXA’S SECRET, winning the six-furlong event in 1:14.0.
Racing continues at Caymanas Park on Saturday.
More From
Campaign seeking to raise US$25,000 for artists who entered country via Mexico border
Four modern languages students of Sam Sharpe Teachers’ College in Montego Bay, St James are to spend this semester at the Universidad de Ja?n in Andalusia, Spain on a student exchange scholarship prog
Health and Wellness Minister, Dr Christopher Tufton, has disclosed that he will be heading to the United States next week, where several Memorandum of Understandings (MOU) are to be signed for local h
Seizure reportedly the country’s largest bust ever
Police say they are trying to finalise a court date for a man who was captured after more than two years on the run.
The man identified as 35-year-old Simeon Powell reportedly severed the fingers o
Motorists force to wait for hours along thoroughfare