Jason DaCosta saddled a two-timer on Tuesday’s nine-race card at Caymanas Park to earn himself well-needed space from three-time defending champion trainer, Anthony Nunes, who has made inroads into his lead atop the stakes standings.

Nunes, who saddled eight winners for the last three meets to whittle DaCosta’s lead to $3.3m entering Tuesday’s meet, came up empty-handed while his rival opened and closed the programme with favourites THEGOODLIFE and SILENT MISSION, respectively.

THEGOODLIFE made all in the opening event at odds of 8-5 with Christopher Mamdeen, fighting off STICKYDON down the backstretch before staying on to hold HIJO PRIMERO at bay by a half-length at six furlongs.

SILENT MISSION benefitted from a well-timed ride under six-time champion jockey Omar Walker to land the ninth race at odds of 4-5 by a neck from ALEXA’S SECRET.

Walker had the Portmore and 1000 Guineas third-place runner tracking a tight group of leaders down the backstretch before making his move off the home turn.

Challenging THIRTYONEKISSES and A GIFT FROM BEN from along the rail, SILENT MISSION pulled off from the battling pair but had to be pushed out to stave off a charging ALEXA’S SECRET, winning the six-furlong event in 1:14.0.

Racing continues at Caymanas Park on Saturday.

