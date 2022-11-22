WATCH: Video outline of fatal shooting of man by soldier in Southside
Xodus Carnival: Moving soca people
Soldier fatally shoots ‘Skillibeng’ (not the artiste) in Southside
Staff protest alleged assault of vice-principal at Ocho Rios Primary
Pooran after stepping down as Windies capt: ‘This is not me giving up’
There’s a ‘royal’ baby on the way, and it’s a girl!
TPDCo launches ‘Jamaica’s Tourism Titans’ podcast
‘Six Boss’ on gun charge after alleged rifle assault in Westmoreland
Bauxite train derails in St Ann, killing two
#TheRoyals are expecting
NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!
Danar Royal and Kerry-Ann Collins had some wonderful news to share this weekend.
And they did so in the company of friends and family at an intimate gender reveal party.
The two, more popularly known by their social media monikers Dan Dan and Chiney K Pop Girl, announced several bits of information that was not public knowledge, despite having very public personas.
No, your eyes have not deceived you, they’re expecting a child.
The post left many followers speculating on a range of topics from the legitimacy of the news – whether it was a stunt or prank – to the authenticity of the pregnancy.
And, while some were surprised to learn that Collins is pregnant, others brought Royal’s sexual orientation into question.
The majority sent congratulatory messages, however, and several users took the opportunity to say they were already expecting the announcement.
Both Collins and Royal have commented in their own ways – him via IG story posts, and her with an actual baby bump video clip. They’ve also shared and re-shared posts that indicate the authenticity of the news.
The two gained popularity for years of prank content and comedic skits shared to their respective Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram pages.
More From
A 32-year-old Jamaican woman has been reported missing in Trinidad, prompting the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) to issue a statement asking for the public’s assistance in finding her.
T
One thing about Jamaican sporting legend Usain Bolt is that wherever he works, he’ll also find time to play.
The ‘fastest man alive’ was the VIP guest at the Puma Family event in Abu Dhabi on Sunda
Firearm holder and retired cop weigh in, social media users divided
When Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford last walked off the field at a major international soccer tournament, they were bombarded with racist abuse.
Three goals for England in the team’s opening match
A man and a five-year-old child were reportedly shot and killed in St James on Sunday afternoon.
The incident happened just after 3pm in the John’s Hall area of the parish.
St James is presentl
A pall of gloom continues to hover on social media following news that a popular motorcyclist died from injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle crash along the Orange Bay main road in Portland on Thu