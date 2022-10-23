Education and Youth Minister, Fayval Williams, says while the Government will continue to address violence in schools, students must avoid retaliating if they are provoked by their peers.

“… Today (Friday) I want to take the opportunity to appeal to all our students, think before you react in rage and anger,” urged Williams while addressing the memorial service for Kingston Technical High School student, Michion Campbell.

The 16-year-old girl was fatally stabbed by a 17-year-old student at the school on Friday, September 29. That schoolgirl has since been charged with murder, and was remanded in police custody during her first court appearance earlier this month.

Amid tears from congregants and loved ones of Michion at the memorial service at Pentecostal Tabernacle Church on Friday, Williams reiterated the ministry’s commitment to assisting students relative to confrontations in schools.

“The Ministry of Education and Youth has ramped up its efforts to reach the student population through our latest campaign, ‘Just Medz It: End Violence in Schools’ (campaign),” stated Williams.

“This complements other programmes introduced over the years, to help students look at alternative ways of resolving conflicts other than resorting to violence,” she added.

Williams said the Education Ministry remains committed to providing the necessary tools to students to meet their emotional needs.

“So, we want to ensure that we continue to speak with you our children, our students all across Jamaica, to continue to give you the tools to help you to understand the flood of emotions that will overcome you when you are in situations, to help you to figure out in that moment how to de-escalate the situation in which you find yourself, and still minister described her as a “promising” young Jamaican”.

“I know it is hard to say, ‘Good Morning’ on a day like this as we gather here from different walks of life united in grief, to pay tribute to the life of a young Jamaican girl, a young Jamaican student, a promising Jamaican citizen who had so much hope,” Williams told congregants.

It was reported at the time of the fatal incident that Campbell and the other schoolgirl were involved in a dispute on the school compound in downtown Kingston.

The dispute escalated, and both schoolgirls were subsequently seen with stab wounds.

They were taken to the hospital, where Campbell was pronounced dead, and the other teen was treated and taken into police custody.

The surviving teen was subsequently charged following an interview with investigators.